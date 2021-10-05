Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£575,000 worth of road improvements to start on A90 and A92 near Stonehaven

By Daniel Boal
October 5, 2021, 5:01 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 5:17 pm
Bear Scotland

Work to improve sections of the A90 and A92 near Stonehaven will begin on Friday.

The £575,000 improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 Dundee road where it connects to the A92 Aberdeen road, between Stonehaven and Westport.

It is hoped that road works will create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is expected to take five days and will begin on October 4.

To allow these works to be carried out in safe and efficient manner traffic management restrictions will be set up on the stretches.

Overnight and daytime lane closures will run from 7.30pm on October 8 until 7.30pm on October 9 – to allow for a contraflow traffic management system to be installed ahead of the project.

Contraflow traffic measures will then run from the Cowie Bridge to the Trout Fishery until October 13.

Within the scheme extents the A92 on-slip will be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists to their destination.

‘Motorists might experience some delays’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £575,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 and A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works contraflow traffic management is necessary and motorists might experience some delays.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on both the A90 and A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained online. 

