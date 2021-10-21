Parents call for speed reduction on busy Aberdeenshire road amid concerns over children’s safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Parents call for speed reduction on busy Aberdeenshire road amid concerns over children’s safety

By Denny Andonova
October 21, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 12:19 pm
The 50mph speed limit was introduced in April last year.

Residents of a north-east town have called for a speed restriction on a busy road to be made permanent – or reduced even further.

The speed limit on the Ellon bypass was reduced from 60mph to 50mph last April amid repeated concerns about dangerous driving.

Local politicians and the community raised concerns about the proximity of the A948 Ellon to Auchnagatt road to residential areas, and the increased risk of incidents due to the junctions along it.

Aberdeenshire Council agreed to temporarily drop the speed limit to collect data to determine if the 50mph limit should be made permanent.

A spokesman for the council has now confirmed this has been extended by six months to allow a further traffic management review.

Local residents have welcomed the action and say it has made their area “a lot better and safer”, and have said they want the 50mph to stay – or even be dropped further.

Mother-of-two Emma Alexander, who has lived in a residential estate nearby since 2009, said her main concern is the safety of her kids.

The 39-year-old said: “When we first moved here we wouldn’t have noticed it that much, but we are more aware of it now that we have the kids. They play on the grass area next to the house, which is right beside the road.

“It was really, really fast when it was 60mph and it felt like people are always pushing it and going even faster than that.

“There is quite a lot of motorcycles going on that road in summertime – you can hear them going over the limit and it just makes you shiver inside.

“What if somebody lost control or if there is a car trying to come out of the junction – it’s just not safe and it’s not worth it.

Calls for further reduction to 40mph

“If it was reduced even further – that would be great for us, but 50mph was a good compromise and it has been better – less road noise and safer.”

Another resident, 44-year-old Stuart Walker, added: “The kids in the area are my only concern. Loads of them play football in the little grass field and you can often see them going on to the road to get their ball, and there is nothing out there to stop them.

“Honestly, I think it should be 40mph because of the fact that houses are so close to it.”

After the six-month extension, a report will go to the Formartine area committee for councillors to discuss the next steps.

A council spokesman said: “Formal approval for a six-month extension has been granted by Scottish ministers to enable additional speed monitoring to be undertaken on the A948 from the A90 to Yonderton.

“Motorists should note that the 50mph speed limit will remain throughout this extended period, during which our local roads team will collate further traffic data and submit a report to the Formartine area committee.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]