Oil worker crashed while more than three times the alcohol limit

An oil and gas worker who smashed his car into a central reservation after driving while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads.

Alexander Gans-Bona, 40, called the police himself to report the crash which had deflated his tyres – telling cops who arrived on the scene “I have been drinking”.

The senior piping designer had been boozing into the early hours at an Aberdeen casino before getting behind the wheel.

He then crashed his vehicle on North Deeside Road.

Gans-Bona pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to driving while over the alcohol limit on September 23 this year.

Accused ‘immediately and voluntarily’ told cops he’d been drinking ‘a fair bit’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that Gans-Bona called the police call centre and explained to them he had “hit the central reservation and that his tyres were punctured”.

He added: “Police officers attended at the scene and on arrival found the accused sat in the driver’s seat at the locus.

“The noted that there was only minor damage to the car and the accused immediately and voluntarily told them he’d been drinking and that he’d ‘had a fair bit to drink’.

“His speech was slurred and the officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

“Police then asked him to identify the driver of the vehicle, to which he replied: ‘I was, yeah’.”

Upon being breathalysed by police, Gans-Bona was found to have 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Oil worker ‘had abstained for the past eight years’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly told the court that the Covid-19 lockdown “had not been easy” for his client.

He said: “My client has a historical problem with alcohol and had abstained for the past eight years, with very few relapses.

“He was meeting a friend, but lost that friend and went to a casino where he played some poker and consumed some alcohol.

“He then took the stupid decision to drive home.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Gans-Bona: “I’m not going to give you a lecture but I’m sure you are aware of the dangers of drinking and driving – you were also more than three times the legal limit.”

He disqualified Gans-Bona, of Bograxie, Inverurie, from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £500 fine.

