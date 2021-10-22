Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Illegal vapes packed with five times legal nicotine limit seized from Aberdeen shop

By David Mackay
October 22, 2021, 1:27 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 1:29 pm
Vapes seized in the Aberdeen operation. Photo: Aberdeen City Council

Vapes packed with more than five times the legal limit of nicotine liquid have been seized from an Aberdeen shop.

Concerns have been raised children may have been attracted to the products due to them having fruit, mint and cotton candy flavours.

The vapes have also been made to look like highlighter pens and make-up.

Trading standards officers in Aberdeen have now seized a stash worth £900 as part of a national drive to get unsafe products off the shelves.

Growing youth vaping concerns in Aberdeen

Shops in Aberdeen city centre have reported to trading standards officers they have never before had to check the age of so many young customers asking for vapes.

Some businesses have reported youths trying to buy Geek and Elf Bar products by gathering outside stores and asking adults to buy vapes for them.

The vapes were believed to have been marketed towards teenagers. Photo: PA

Adults who buy vapes for underage teenagers face an on-the-spot fine of £200.

The Scottish Government recently wrote to all retailers which sell devices to encourage them to check their stock for the dangerous products.

Trading standard officers in Aberdeen are now contacting all distributors and shops in the city to ensure the law is fully understood or potentially face a legal challenge.

Illegal products ‘flooding into the market’

Inhaling products containing more than 2% nicotine, which is the addictive chemical that makes smoking hard to quit, or with more than 2ml of liquid are illegal.

Trading standards officials are tasked with ensuring customers are not unknowingly placed at risk from using the illegal products.

Products seized in the Aberdeen operation. Photo: Aberdeen City Council

Graeme Paton, Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards manager, said: “Illegal and counterfeit products are flooding into the market and consequently pose a potential health risk to customers.

“Inappropriately branded products are also being purposely marketed towards children.

“Parents may not realise their children are vaping these unsafe devices – they are brightly coloured and closely resemble highlighter pens or make-up products. They cost from £5 to £7 each.”

Anyone with concerns or information about illegal vapes on sale in Aberdeen should call 0808 800 9060 or e-mail tradingstandards@aberdeencity.gov.uk

