Childline volunteers take on inflatable obstacle course to help youngsters in north-east

Childline volunteers in the north-east are preparing to take on an inflatable obstacle course to mark their 35th anniversary.

Volunteers from the charity’s Aberdeen branch will take on the P&J Live inflatable assault course to raise money for the children’s counselling service run by the NSPCC.

A team of 11 volunteers and their families will tackle the course on Saturday.

The group’s efforts come as the charity celebrates more three decades of service across the region.

‘I love being there to support people’

Volunteer Shelly Adams was the mastermind behind the fundraising challenge.

The mum-of-two began volunteering for Childline in December after a friend suggested she would be perfect for the role.

She has inspired a team of around 30 people to sign up for the feat to raise money in support of services offered by the charity.

She said: “I love being there to support people, to ensure that they don’t feel alone, and I’m passionate about making a difference in children’s lives.

“I immensely enjoy volunteering for Childline and am very proud to be part of a charity that ensures that no child has to feel alone and there is someone there to listen to any worries or concerns they may have.”

35th anniversary of Childline

The charity was set up by journalist and TV presenter Dame Esther Rantzen in October 1986 with volunteers giving their free time to listen to and support children with any worries or problems they have.

Linda Hamilton, NSPCC Scotland community fundraising manager for the east of Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that Shelly and our other volunteers, together with their families and friends, are taking even more time out to help raise money and awareness for Childline.

“For the past 35 years, Childline has been there for children – listening to their worries and concerns and being there for them during difficult times of their lives.

“We are so grateful for the support of our amazing volunteers and fundraisers – they help us to continue to carry out this vital work and support as many children as possible.”