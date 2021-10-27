Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Childline volunteers take on inflatable obstacle course to help youngsters in north-east

By Michelle Henderson
October 27, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 27, 2021, 8:41 am
Eleven volunteers and their families and friends will tackle the P&J Live inflatable assault course to raise money for the children's counselling service run by the NSPCC.

Childline volunteers in the north-east are preparing to take on an inflatable obstacle course to mark their 35th anniversary.

Volunteers from the charity’s Aberdeen branch will take on the P&J Live inflatable assault course to raise money for the children’s counselling service run by the NSPCC.

A team of 11 volunteers and their families will tackle the course on Saturday.

The group’s efforts come as the charity celebrates more three decades of service across the region.

‘I love being there to support people’

Volunteer Shelly Adams was the mastermind behind the fundraising challenge.

The mum-of-two began volunteering for Childline in December after a friend suggested she would be perfect for the role.

Shelly Adams and her daughter Brooke Scott.

She has inspired a team of around 30 people to sign up for the feat to raise money in support of services offered by the charity.

She said: “I love being there to support people, to ensure that they don’t feel alone, and I’m passionate about making a difference in children’s lives.

“I immensely enjoy volunteering for Childline and am very proud to be part of a charity that ensures that no child has to feel alone and there is someone there to listen to any worries or concerns they may have.”

35th anniversary of Childline

The charity was set up by journalist and TV presenter Dame Esther Rantzen in October 1986 with volunteers giving their free time to listen to and support children with any worries or problems they have.

Linda Hamilton, NSPCC Scotland community fundraising manager for the east of Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that Shelly and our other volunteers, together with their families and friends, are taking even more time out to help raise money and awareness for Childline.

“For the past 35 years, Childline has been there for children – listening to their worries and concerns and being there for them during difficult times of their lives.

“We are so grateful for the support of our amazing volunteers and fundraisers – they help us to continue to carry out this vital work and support as many children as possible.”

