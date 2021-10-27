Councillor facing standards hearing over ‘rude’ allegation

An Aberdeen councillor has been ordered to appear before standards officials amid allegations she broke rules by being rude to a member of the public.

The SNP’s Alison Alphonse, who represents the Bridge of Don ward, is alleged to have breached ethics regulations which require councillors to treat people with courtesy.

Ms Alphonse allegedly broke the Councillors’ Code of Conduct, specifically article 3.2 which states elected members must treat colleagues and members of the public with courtesy while fulfilling their duties.

Councillor faces standards hearing

The code states: “You must respect your colleagues and members of the public and treat them with courtesy at all times when acting as a councillor.”

Ms Alphonse has now been summoned to a hearing by the Standards Commission for Scotland later this year following an investigation by the Acting Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC).

The ESC, which investigates complaints about councillors, has referred her to the Standards Commission after reaching the conclusion she may have breached the code.

The Standards Commission, which will adjudicate based on the ESC’s findings and submissions from Ms Alphonse and witnesses, said the full nature of the allegations against her will not be made public until the hearing in December.

Claim councillor was ‘rude’

However, the P&J understands the complaint relates to an allegation she was rude to a member of the public during a conversation which was recorded.

A panel will decide whether Ms Alphonse broke rules, and if so what her punishment should be.

If she is found guilty, she could be censured, suspended or disqualified from serving as a councillor.

Ms Alphonse declined to comment as the inquiry is ongoing.

The hearing will be held online at 9.30am on December 6.