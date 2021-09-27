Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Covid concerns forces Aberdeen fireworks to be cancelled: Are others under threat?

By David Mackay
September 27, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Thousands regularly attend the annual Aberdeen fireworks display. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Thousands regularly attend the annual Aberdeen fireworks display. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

The annual fireworks display and Christmas lights parade in Aberdeen have been cancelled amid Covid concerns.

Tens of thousands attend the spectacular bonfire night event and festive Union Street procession every year.

Concerns about coronavirus cases have now led to Aberdeen City Council cancelling the two gatherings – although other Christmas events are still due to go ahead.

Covid concerns for Aberdeen display

The decision to cancel the fireworks display at Aberdeen beach due to coronavirus concerns comes after events in Elgin and Forres were also pulled.

Organisers of the Moray events blamed rules around Covid vaccine passports for the cancellations – saying the new system made it impossible to go ahead.

Aberdeen City Council has said “logistical and operational challenges” to make the beach fireworks display Covid-compliant had led to the cancellation.

The Scottish Government system, which comes into effect from October 1, means people attending outdoor unseated events with more than 4,000 people would have to prove they have been double-jabbed.

Bonfire night events have been affected by coronavirus. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

However, outdoor sport events where crowds are seated are permitted up to 10,000 people before Covid vaccine passports are necessary.

A city council spokesman said: “Due to logistical and operational challenges in making the events Covid-compliant, in line with the Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Regulations 2021 and subsequent guidance, a decision has been taken not to progress with this year’s fireworks display and Christmas light parade.

“These events attract tens of thousands each year, and although disappointing, public safety is paramount. Our hope is that these events will return in 2022.”

A switch-on event for Aberdeen’s Christmas lights is still due to go ahead with proposals also being lodged for the Christmas Village to return alongside a programme of celebrations. 

What about other fireworks displays?

Due to coronavirus rules only applying to outdoor unseated events drawing more than 4,000 people, smaller fireworks displays can continue without the need to comply with vaccine passport regulations.

Organisers in Banchory and Ellon have both said they are still planning for this year’s events to go ahead with other north-east towns expected to be the same.

Smaller events, including the one in Banchory, are expected to be able to go ahead. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

However, High Life Highland, which organises the Inverness event, says discussions are continuing about whether it will be possible this year.

The display has attracted up to 10,000 people in previous years.

Amy MacLeod, High Life Highland’s events development manager, said “The safety of the public and those involved in the events is our number-one priority.

“We continue to work with our partners and contractors to identify what will be possible and at this stage we are still considering what we can safely do. We will let people know as soon as we can.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.