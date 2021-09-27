Covid concerns forces Aberdeen fireworks to be cancelled: Are others under threat?

The annual fireworks display and Christmas lights parade in Aberdeen have been cancelled amid Covid concerns.

Tens of thousands attend the spectacular bonfire night event and festive Union Street procession every year.

Concerns about coronavirus cases have now led to Aberdeen City Council cancelling the two gatherings – although other Christmas events are still due to go ahead.

Covid concerns for Aberdeen display

The decision to cancel the fireworks display at Aberdeen beach due to coronavirus concerns comes after events in Elgin and Forres were also pulled.

Organisers of the Moray events blamed rules around Covid vaccine passports for the cancellations – saying the new system made it impossible to go ahead.

Aberdeen City Council has said “logistical and operational challenges” to make the beach fireworks display Covid-compliant had led to the cancellation.

The Scottish Government system, which comes into effect from October 1, means people attending outdoor unseated events with more than 4,000 people would have to prove they have been double-jabbed.

However, outdoor sport events where crowds are seated are permitted up to 10,000 people before Covid vaccine passports are necessary.

A city council spokesman said: “Due to logistical and operational challenges in making the events Covid-compliant, in line with the Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Regulations 2021 and subsequent guidance, a decision has been taken not to progress with this year’s fireworks display and Christmas light parade.

“These events attract tens of thousands each year, and although disappointing, public safety is paramount. Our hope is that these events will return in 2022.”

A switch-on event for Aberdeen’s Christmas lights is still due to go ahead with proposals also being lodged for the Christmas Village to return alongside a programme of celebrations.

What about other fireworks displays?

Due to coronavirus rules only applying to outdoor unseated events drawing more than 4,000 people, smaller fireworks displays can continue without the need to comply with vaccine passport regulations.

Organisers in Banchory and Ellon have both said they are still planning for this year’s events to go ahead with other north-east towns expected to be the same.

However, High Life Highland, which organises the Inverness event, says discussions are continuing about whether it will be possible this year.

The display has attracted up to 10,000 people in previous years.

Amy MacLeod, High Life Highland’s events development manager, said “The safety of the public and those involved in the events is our number-one priority.

“We continue to work with our partners and contractors to identify what will be possible and at this stage we are still considering what we can safely do. We will let people know as soon as we can.”