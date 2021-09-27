Aberdeenshire school forced to close as heavy rain floods kitchen

A school in Aberdeenshire has been forced to close for the day after heavy rain flooded the kitchens, leaving staff unable to provide the children with meals.

Kellands School in Inverurie sent a message to parents earlier today to say the building would be shut “with immediate effect”, adding: “This decision has not been taken lightly but the health and safety of our children is paramount.”

They were asked to collect pupils as soon as possible from the grounds, although the nursery will remain open.

Aberdeenshire Council said they were anticipating the school being reopened tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said: “Kellands School has been closed today due to flooding in its kitchen.

“It is hoped the school will re-open as normal tomorrow and parents will be kept fully informed.”

Weather causing disruption

Inverurie does not fall within the area covered by the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for heavy rain today, but it is still feeling the impact.

The warning was issued yesterday and came into effect at midnight last night, affecting parts of north-west Aberdeenshire, northern Moray and the southeast Highlands.

It advises people within those areas that some homes and businesses are “likely” to be flooded.

A social media post from police in the north east said: “Please be aware of road and weather conditions and drive accordingly.”

Flood warnings issued by Sepa in the areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside also remain in place.