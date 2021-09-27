Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire school forced to close as heavy rain floods kitchen

By Craig Munro
September 27, 2021, 12:46 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Kellands School in Inverurie

A school in Aberdeenshire has been forced to close for the day after heavy rain flooded the kitchens, leaving staff unable to provide the children with meals.

Kellands School in Inverurie sent a message to parents earlier today to say the building would be shut “with immediate effect”, adding: “This decision has not been taken lightly but the health and safety of our children is paramount.”

They were asked to collect pupils as soon as possible from the grounds, although the nursery will remain open.

Aberdeenshire Council said they were anticipating the school being reopened tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said: “Kellands School has been closed today due to flooding in its kitchen.

“It is hoped the school will re-open as normal tomorrow and parents will be kept fully informed.”

Weather causing disruption

Inverurie does not fall within the area covered by the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for heavy rain today, but it is still feeling the impact.

The warning was issued yesterday and came into effect at midnight last night, affecting parts of north-west Aberdeenshire, northern Moray and the southeast Highlands.

It advises people within those areas that some homes and businesses are “likely” to be flooded.

A social media post from police in the north east said: “Please be aware of road and weather conditions and drive accordingly.”

Flood warnings issued by Sepa in the areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside also remain in place.

