Man in hospital and 19-year-old arrested after ‘seriously assault’ on Wellington Road

Police have confirmed that a man was ‘seriously assaulted’ on Wellington Road in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Officers received reports that the assault had taken place at around 3am.

The 24-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a serious injury.

It is understood that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Finn McPhail confirmed that a 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with the assault.

She said: “We were called to a contained incident whereby a 24-year-old male was found with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A 19-year-old male is in custody.”

A spokeswoman from police added that the victim is being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She said: “We received a report that a man had been seriously assaulted on Wellington Road, Aberdeen, around 3am on Sunday, 26 September.

“A 24-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a serious injury.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident 0681 of September 26.

Road closure

Wellington Road was closed between Abbotswell Road and Craigshaw Road at around 3am following the assault.

It remained closed for over nine hours until Sunday afternoon while police attended the scene.

A large area was taped off, including the entrance to Lidl and some bushes behind Costa.

Eyewitnesses said there were three or four police cars in attendance.

Police advised that people should avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.