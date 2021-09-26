Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in hospital and 19-year-old arrested after ‘seriously assault’ on Wellington Road

By Lauren Robertson
September 26, 2021, 2:05 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
The police presence on Wellington Road. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Police have confirmed that a man was ‘seriously assaulted’ on Wellington Road in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Officers received reports that the assault had taken place at around 3am.

The 24-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a serious injury.

It is understood that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Finn McPhail confirmed that a 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with the assault.

She said: “We were called to a contained incident whereby a 24-year-old male was found with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A 19-year-old male is in custody.”

Police in attendance on Wellington Road. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A spokeswoman from police added that the victim is being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She said: “We received a report that a man had been seriously assaulted on Wellington Road, Aberdeen, around 3am on Sunday, 26 September.

“A 24-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a serious injury.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident 0681 of September 26.

Road closure

Wellington Road was closed between Abbotswell Road and Craigshaw Road at around 3am following the assault.

It remained closed for over nine hours until Sunday afternoon while police attended the scene.

A large area was taped off, including the entrance to Lidl and some bushes behind Costa.

Eyewitnesses said there were three or four police cars in attendance.

Police advised that people should avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.

