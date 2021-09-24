Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christmas celebrations to return to Aberdeen for some ‘much-needed cheer and celebration’

By Lauren Taylor
September 24, 2021, 7:27 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Christmas lights on Union Street last year.
Christmas lights on Union Street last year.

Aberdeen will sparkle once more this festive season as Christmas celebrations return to the Granite City.

The national winter lockdown and strict social distancing measures meant that Aberdeen’s annual festive celebrations were called off last year.

But Aberdeen City Council has now announced plans for the traditional favourites to return to the city for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The festive season will officially begin on November 18 with the Christmas tree switch on. Hundreds normally flock to the city centre to watch the annual switching-on ceremony.

The traditional Aberdeen Christmas tree last year. Picture by Paul Glendell.

The events line-up also includes the 12 days of Christmas sculpture trail that will run from December 1 until Christmas Eve and the carol concert on December 18.

A nativity scene will also be on display in the city from November 29 until January 5 and spectacular festive lights will make the Granite City sparkle again.

The light installations will be appearing in new locations, to illuminate city centre spaces such as The Green and Correction Wynd.

Locals will also be able to enjoy Hogmanay this year as Aberdeen’s iconic New Year celebrations are planned to return.

Line-up to bring ‘much-needed cheer and celebration’

Plans have been submitted to the council seeking permission for the Christmas Village to return to Broad Street from November 18.

Visitors would be treated to an outdoor ice rink and funfair rides, as well as festive food and drink stalls.

The Aberdeen Christmas Village when it officially opened on Broad Street in 2017. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

If approved, the quadrangle at Marischal College will once again host the Christmas in the Quad market featuring stalls from local retailers.

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing believes the Christmas in Aberdeen festivities will be a “truly magical time of year” and that the events line-up will “provide some much-needed cheer and celebration” to the city.

She said: “Through our City Centre Masterplan Aberdeen City Council is committed to making Aberdeen an even more vibrant place to live, work and visit – and Christmas in Aberdeen has something for everyone, but importantly encourages people back into the city centre to boost the leisure and business economies.

“Our officers and partners are working hard to ensure that both residents and visitors to the city can enjoy our spectacular offering in a safe environment and we look forward to all the celebrations that Christmas in Aberdeen will offer.”

