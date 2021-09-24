Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Panic at the Pumps: Queues grow as motorists fear fuel shortages

By Daniel Boal
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Huge tailbacks at Garthdee Asda
Queues of panicked motorists are forming at petrol stations across the north-east amid rumours of a fuel shortage.

Despite pleas for motorists not to panic buy, drivers in and around Aberdeen have been lining up to fill up their vehicles, with especially long queues at Asda and Sainsbury’s in Garthdee.

Cars are also threatening to block the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at the Shell near Kincorth.

A number of fuel stations across Aberdeenshire and Moray have also reported a massive surge in customers.

While they haven’t been swamped by the same type of queues that city centre filling stations have, some have experienced around “three times the usual amount of customers.”

Gary Simpson, owner of the Drum of Wartle Filling Station said: “It has been exceptionally busy today, people have been fully filling their cars and some have brought jerry cans with them.

“As far as supply goes, we don’t have a problem, I have a tanker arriving later this afternoon and another one on Tuesday.

“Business is obviously good but it is for the wrong reasons.”

One Moray petrol station worker said: “We haven’t really struggled with supplies, it has been very busy don’t get me wrong.

“We have had about three times the usual amount of customers but we are coping.

“We have just had a delivery so we don’t have any fuel shortage problems at the moment.”

Shortage of lorry drivers hit supplies

A lack of both unleaded and diesel fuel is being blamed on driver shortages. 

BP has announced that it will temporarily close a handful of its petrol stations due to shortages.

While Esso owner ExxonMobil also said a “small number” of its Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts have also been impacted.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggested adding HGV drivers to the skilled worker list for immigration purposes would not solve the problem, although he insisted nothing had been ruled out.

The issues around petrol supply, on top of problems in the food industry and rising gas prices, have led to warnings the Government faces a “winter of discontent”.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.