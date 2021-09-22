Mega gaming arena with the best computers and consoles to open in Aberdeen

A new arena for both competitive and social gamers is coming to Aberdeen, and it promises to cater for every gaming fan out there.

Belong Gaming will give players access to the most high-powered PCs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles – promising every gamer will be catered for.

It means from October 9, lovers of the fantasy world can indulge in everything from VR gaming to competing in top titles with some of the country’s best.

Your new squad has been set in stone ⛏️ Want concrete proof? It’s time to introduce the @BelongAberdeen Gargoyles, opening 9th October. Find out more https://t.co/PTBSlOxfAQ pic.twitter.com/K0aOJiBlxz — Belong Gaming Arenas UK (@BelongArenasUK) September 17, 2021

And every year the brand hosts an annual tournaments – competing with the tens of other Belong Gaming venues across the UK.

The new centre is at Berryden Retail Park.

Players will be known as the Aberdeen Gargoyles and can take on different stages in games like Overwatch and League of Legends to become finalists on stage at events, including Insomnia at the NEC, Birmingham.

After joining the Aberdeen squad, players will be able to represent the city across all their tournaments – wearing the squad’s custom jersey.

Players will also have the chance to develop their skills during community nights.

Each seat is kitted out with a PC, Xbox and PlayStation, surrounded by neon lighting in a futuristic dark setting.

Gaming societies will also be able to make use of the facilities.