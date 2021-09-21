Two men urged to come forward after woman assaulted in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for two men who spoke to a woman shortly after she was assaulted in Aberdeen to come forward.

The 21-year-old was attacked in the Hilton area of the city in the early hours of Monday, September 13.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

However, police believe two pedestrians separately spoke with the victim shortly after the attack – and have urged them to come forward.

Officers at Bucksburn Police Office say the witnesses may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Mark McRobb said: “ I would like to appeal to the two men who would have spoken to the woman following the incident.

“The first man met her in the Hilton area of Aberdeen around 4am that morning.

“The second man we want to trace met her a short time later near to a hotel on Great Northern Road.

“I would urge both these men to contact us as they may have information that will assist our ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0458 of September 13.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”