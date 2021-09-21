Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men urged to come forward after woman assaulted in Aberdeen

By Kirstin Tait
September 21, 2021, 3:24 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Police confirmed Jane Whyte has been traced safe and well.
Police confirmed Jane Whyte has been traced safe and well.

Police are appealing for two men who spoke to a woman shortly after she was assaulted in Aberdeen to come forward.

The 21-year-old was attacked in the Hilton area of the city in the early hours of Monday, September 13.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

However, police believe two pedestrians separately spoke with the victim shortly after the attack – and have urged them to come forward.

Officers at Bucksburn Police Office say the witnesses may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Mark McRobb said: “ I would like to appeal to the two men who would have spoken to the woman following the incident.

“The first man met her in the Hilton area of Aberdeen around 4am that morning.

“The second man we want to trace met her a short time later near to a hotel on Great Northern Road.

“I would urge both these men to contact us as they may have information that will assist our ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0458 of September 13.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.