Major Aberdeen roundabout to be closed overnight for over a week

A major Aberdeen roundabout will be closed to motorists overnight for over a week.

Motorists travelling between Peterhead and Aberdeen have been advised of roadworks that are due to begin on September 20 and finish on October 1.

The Murcar roundabout, which lies on the route between the north of Aberdeen and the A92 heading north towards Peterhead, will be closed for resurfacing works.

The road closure will be in place each night from 7pm to 6am the following morning.

This is to carry out essential upgrades that Aberdeen City Council describe as “vital for the maintenance of arterial routes through Aberdeen city.”

Many motorists use the route to commute between Aberdeen and Peterheard

Motorists are being advised to look at alternative routes to get to their destination.

If travelling northbound the council are advising you leave the road and take the Parkway (A92) onto Scotstown road and join the AWPR where you will bypass the roadworks.

Travelling southbound, motorists should come off the A92 and onto the AWPR and come off at the junction for the B977 and follow diversion signs accordingly.

