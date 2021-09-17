A96 reopened following crash near Aberdeenshire village By Kirstin Tait September 17, 2021, 10:47 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm The road is closed near Pitmachie. Supplied by Google Maps. The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road has been reopened following a crash near Pitmachie. Traffic Scotland reported that the A96 near Pitmachie had been closed in both directions at 11.25am following a crash. Following a recovery vehicle is currently on the scene, the road was reopened at 12.30pm. Motorists were previously asked to use an alternative route as a result. NEW ❗ ⌚ 11:25#A96 CLOSURE Both directions closed near Pitmachie due to an earlier RTC Recovery are on scene Please #UseAltRoute for now#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/DhrsGXAF2P — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 17, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.