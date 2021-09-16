Section of A96 near Blackburn reopens following two-vehicle crash By Craig Munro September 16, 2021, 2:08 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm The A96 at Tyrebagger. Picture by Kami Thomson A section of the A96 between Aberdeen and Blackburn has been reopened following a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services were called out to the road at around 1.25pm, and the eastbound carriageway was closed at Tyrebagger. A recovery vehicle took the damaged vehicles away from the scene earlier, and the lanes were fully reopened at around 3.30pm. CLEAR❗️⌚️15:30#A96 RTC RTC now clear on the A96 eastbound at Tyrebagger. Both lanes running✅@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/EJGyY8lbe3 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 16, 2021 A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.25pm on Thursday September 16 we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A96 southbound near Blackburn.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.