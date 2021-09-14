Axe throwing comes to Aberdeen and organisers expect it to become as popular as darts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Axe throwing comes to Aberdeen and organisers expect it to become as popular as darts

By Kirstin Tait
September 14, 2021, 2:47 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Hatchet Harry's opens in Aberdeen. Supplied by Hatchet Harry's.
Hatchet Harry's opens in Aberdeen. Supplied by Hatchet Harry's.

Axe throwing is coming to Aberdeen and organisers are ambitious a competitive league could be in the works.

But don’t worry, those who want to join in for fun are also more than welcome, with the people behind the sport at Hatchet Harry’s saying it’s the perfect date night.

In one of their biggest ever venues, axes will be thrown from September 24 on South College Street when doors open for the first time.

🎯🪓 Big Axes 🪓🎯When you come for a 90 minute session at Hatchet Harry's we take a massive amount of pride in teaching you as much badass axe throwing as we can in 90 minutes.Once we've taught you how to sink bullseyes and nail trickshots we bring out the big axes to really test your skills!🎯#myaberdeen #aberdeenbusiness #aberdeenpeople #aberdeen🇬🇧 #aberdeenactivities #aberdeenbusiness #aberdeen #tasteofaberdeen #aberdeenexplorer #axefamily #axethrowingcoach #instaaxe #axingislife #birthdayaxe #axthrowingparty #axecoach #axeciting #tosseroftheweek #axethrowingbar

Posted by Hatchet Harry's Axe Throwing Aberdeen on Monday, 13 September 2021

And co-managing director Jack Beadle is optimistic that the people of Aberdeen will be keen to learn the techniques of Canadian axe throwing “after being cooped up for so long”.

He said: “It’s a strange time to be launching a business into. Regardless if we’re excited about it or trust it, it is a funny time.

“We shouldn’t be doing what we’re doing… from the outside world it probably doesn’t look like it makes sense.”

The 32-year-old hopes that the sport will become “the next big thing” as he says that Hatchet Harry’s is determined to cultivate big leagues across the UK.

‘This could be the next big thing’

“It’s gone from a leisure activity to what we would have classed darts as maybe 20 years ago,” he said.

“This could be the next big thing with the right people pushing it in the right direction.

“We’re not people just jumping in trying to make a quick buck but someone who’s got experience in this space, pushing it in the right direction with the right team around us.

“We could make it into something bigger than it is and that’s where I want to go with it.

“We want this to grow into the league, and be the people who are known for that in the UK.”

The new Aberdeen venue is the chain’s fourth establishment with others based in Newcastle, Glasgow and Liverpool.

However managing directors Jack Beadle and Richard Budge hope to open a further 15-20 venues across the country in hopes of turning Canadian axe throwing into a competitive sport in the UK.

Each session will begin with a safety briefing before a maximum of six people will make their way to one of the venues five lanes.

The fully instructed sessions will cost £24.99 over the weekend and £19.99 Monday to Thursday – and will teach newcomers how to throw the axes before a competition and trick shots at the end.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.