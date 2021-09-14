Asda shoplifter punched security guard then went back inside to eat food from shelves

A shoplifter punched a security guard after being caught red-handed then went back inside the supermarket and began eating food off the shelves.

Sean Carbo – who was recently released from prison for spray-painting slogans over Aberdeen train station – was arrested at Asda’s Beach Boulevard store on Friday.

He admitted shoplifting and assault when he appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Carbo was jailed for 50 days in August of this year after he spray-painted “wap”, “acid” and “Jagermeister made me do it” in silver paint on the floor of the main concourse of Aberdeen station.

He also covered the windscreen of a British Transport Police vehicle with paint.

Accused punched guard and re-entered store to steal more

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court that around 5pm on Friday the Asda security guard became aware that there was a shoplifter in the store.

Carbo, 32, was monitored on CCTV taking “various items from the shelves” before exiting the store and “making no attempt to pay”.

Mr Proctor said: “He was challenged by the complainer and at this point, he pushed him into the car park and punched him once to the head.

“The accused then re-entered the store and began to take more items and consume them.”

Staff then hit the “attack alarm” and the police were called to arrest Carbo.

The value of what he stole and consumed totalled £34.90.

Assult was ‘fully captured’ on store’s CCTV

Defence agent Mike Munro told the court that his client was too intoxicated to remember what had taken place but accepted that he was at the supermarket.

He said: “The accused was regrettably under the influence of alcohol. He also suffers from mental health issues and anxiety.”

Mr Munro added that the assault on the security guard had also been “fully captured” on Asda’s CCTV cameras.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said the most appropriate sentence for the 32-year old would be for him to carry out unpaid work in the community.

She sentenced Carbo, of Balnagask Circle, Aberdeen, to 70 hours of unpaid work.

