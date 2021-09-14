Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Asda shoplifter punched security guard then went back inside to eat food from shelves

By David McPhee
September 14, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Sean Carbo appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A shoplifter punched a security guard after being caught red-handed then went back inside the supermarket and began eating food off the shelves.

Sean Carbo – who was recently released from prison for spray-painting slogans over Aberdeen train station – was arrested at Asda’s Beach Boulevard store on Friday.

He admitted shoplifting and assault when he appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Carbo was jailed for 50 days in August of this year after he spray-painted “wap”, “acid” and “Jagermeister made me do it” in silver paint on the floor of the main concourse of Aberdeen station.

He also covered the windscreen of a British Transport Police vehicle with paint.

Asda at Aberdeen Beach

Accused punched guard and re-entered store to steal more

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court that around 5pm on Friday the Asda security guard became aware that there was a shoplifter in the store.

Carbo, 32, was monitored on CCTV taking “various items from the shelves” before exiting the store and “making no attempt to pay”.

Mr Proctor said: “He was challenged by the complainer and at this point, he pushed him into the car park and punched him once to the head.

“The accused then re-entered the store and began to take more items and consume them.”

Staff then hit the “attack alarm” and the police were called to arrest Carbo.

The value of what he stole and consumed totalled £34.90.

Graffiti at Aberdeen train station

Assult was ‘fully captured’ on store’s CCTV

Defence agent Mike Munro told the court that his client was too intoxicated to remember what had taken place but accepted that he was at the supermarket.

He said: “The accused was regrettably under the influence of alcohol. He also suffers from mental health issues and anxiety.”

Mr Munro added that the assault on the security guard had also been “fully captured” on Asda’s CCTV cameras.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said the most appropriate sentence for the 32-year old would be for him to carry out unpaid work in the community.

She sentenced Carbo, of Balnagask Circle, Aberdeen, to 70 hours of unpaid work.

