Drug dealer who made £45,000 ordered to hand over just £4,290

A drug trafficker who made more than £45,000 as part of a serious crime gang today agreed to hand over £4,290 to settle a criminal profits action.

Jed Duncan, 25, was jailed for 40 months earlier this year after admitting being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine in November last year.

A police investigation dubbed Operation Taco was targeting an organised crime group based in the Aberdeen area when Duncan and a co-accused Robert Burns, 28, raised suspicions.

Burns was later jailed for four years and eight months.

After Duncan pleaded guilty to the drugs offences the Crown brought a proceeds of crime action against him.

During a brief hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh a judge was told that a settlement has been reached in the case.

Under the terms of the agreement, Duncan was estimated to have benefited from criminal conduct by £45,780 and £4,290 was available for a confiscation order. That was the amount of cash found hidden at Duncan’s Aberdeen property.

The money could not be officially seized before now, as it was evidence in a criminal case, but now that Duncan has been convicted Lord Armstrong made a confiscation order in that sum.

Duncan was seen in “a vehicle of interest” in Aberdeen last year and when it was later searched nearly 300 grams of cocaine was found in knotted bags that had traces of his DNA.

He was later arrested at his flat in the city’s Bedford Avenue and a search at the property recovered the £4,290 in cash wrapped in a hair bobble.

The court earlier heard that Duncan was not the focus of the police operation, but accepted that he had moved drugs at the request of others.