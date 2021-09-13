Jealous girlfriend knocked partner unconscious with kitchen pan after he boasted of £100 well spent on prostitute

A jealous woman who hit her partner so hard across the head with a pan that he was knocked unconscious has been handed a prison sentence.

Rose Douglas snapped after her partner told her that the cash he’d spent on a prostitute was “the best £100 he’d ever spent”.

The 55-year-old knocked him unconscious in a New Pitsligo home after a drunken argument left a pool of blood on the living room floor.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the pair were both alcoholics and lived apart but often drank together at their homes, as they had done that morning on May 15, this year.

Already downed vodka that morning

Police said the couple had already consumed a litre of vodka and ‘several tins of super-strength lager’ when Douglas began repeatedly punching the 68-year-old to the head and body.

Before the vicious blow with the kitchen pot, Douglas had also hurled verbal abuse at her then-partner.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said: “She was angry about the time it had taken him to get vodka from the shop. Her partner’s son called and she answered. He heard her shouting and swearing and threatening his father: “I will smash your face in”.

Police were called after Douglas visited a neighbour with her hands covered in blood and asked for advice on treating the man’s injuries.

Officers later found her “extremely drunk and incoherent” on the sofa. Her victim was “seated on a chair, with a large amount of blood on his head and face and what appeared to be a deep laceration on his forehead”.

Prostitute comment was the ‘last straw’

They found a large pool of partly congealed blood on the floor and the abandoned pot sitting on a side table with a large dent in it and a crushed can of cider within.

The man needed six stitches to his head for the 5cm cut caused by the pan.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said the pair’s relationship was “not hearts and flowers” and that the complainer made comments about meeting a prostitute, which had been the “last straw” before Douglas hit him.

“He was trying to make her jealous,” he said. “He indicated to her that he had received messages from other women who had paid him attention. He said it was the best £100 he’d ever spent on the sex worker.

“This was the last straw for my client.”

Douglas, who appeared via video link from HMP Grampian, was handed a 58-week prison sentence, backdated to when she was first remanded in custody on May 17.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.