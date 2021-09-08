Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Photos show people in the north-east enjoying the sun on the hottest September day in over 100 years

By Kirstin Tait
September 8, 2021, 8:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Zahra Abdul from Tarves (red) and Gemma Emslie from Aberdeen are pictured at Cullen beach, Moray on the hottest day of September in 100 years. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Zahra Abdul from Tarves (red) and Gemma Emslie from Aberdeen are pictured at Cullen beach, Moray on the hottest day of September in 100 years. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

On Scotland’s hottest September day in over 100 years, people across the north-east flocked to beaches and parks to soak up the sun.

In 1906, Gordon Castle in Moray hit 32.2C – the country’s highest September temperature on record.

And 114 years on Scotland has recorded it’s hottest September day since then as Charterhall, located in the Scottish Borders, reached a scorching 28.6C.

The hot spot in the north-east was Aboyne in Aberdeenshire which hit 27.5C, the Met Office confirmed.

It compares to the likes of Barcelona and Rome where temperatures of 27C were recorded this afternoon.

It also means Aberdeenshire was hotter than Budapest which recorded 26C.

But you didn’t need to be in Aboyne today to enjoy the toasty weather as people from both Aberdeen and Moray flocked to beauty spots Duthie Park, Aberdeen Beach and Cullen to get their vitamin D fix.

Families and friends made use of picnic spots while others took the chance to dip their toes in the water.

Others decided to bring their pets for a run around while some opted to read in the blissful sun.

Unfortunately, the heat isn’t set to last as a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from tomorrow.

There is also a “small chance” homes and businesses could flood quickly with damage caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

View our gallery below to see some of the best highlights from the day.

 

Pictured at Aberdeen beach are Debbie Corkey left and her daughter Sarah, 11. Picture by Chris Sumner.
People enjoying the weather in Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Mark Milne exercising in the sunshine in Duthie Park. Picture by Wullie Marr.
People enjoying the weather in Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr.
People enjoying the weather in Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Pictured at Aberdeen beach is, Alice Montarnal. Picture by Chris Sumner.
It was hottest day in September in 100 years.Pictured at Aberdeen beach are from left, Maya Wilson, Isla Smith, Megan Naysmith.Picture. by Chris Sumner.
Picture by Wullie Marr.
Picture by Wullie Marr.
Zahra Abdul from Tarves (red) and Gemma Emslie from Aberdeen are pictured at Cullen beach, Moray on the hottest day of September in 100 years, Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Zahra Abdul from Tarves (red) and Gemma Emslie from Aberdeen are pictured at Cullen beach, Moray on the hottest day of September in 100 years, Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Zahra Abdul from Tarves (red) and Gemma Emslie from Aberdeen are pictured at Cullen beach, Moray on the hottest day of September in 100 years, Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Abdul from Tarves (red) and Gemma Emslie from Aberdeen are pictured at Cullen beach, Moray on the hottest day of September in 100 years, Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Zahra Abdul from Tarves (red) and Gemma Emslie from Aberdeen are pictured at Cullen beach, Moray on the hottest day of September in 100 years, Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Doug Patterson of Bridge of Don, a member of the local RC sailing club with his 1/32 scale model North Sea Supply vessel. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Doug Patterson of Bridge of Don, a member of the local RC sailing club with his 1/32 scale model North Sea Supply vessel. Picture by Wullie Marr.

