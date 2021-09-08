Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen panto star Janey Godley under fire for ‘offensive’ social media posts

By Jamie Hall
September 8, 2021, 9:44 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
How Janey will look in her starring role in Beauty And The Beast.
Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) is facing pressure to rethink the decision to hire Janey Godley for its Christmas pantomime over controversial social media posts.

The Scottish comedian is due to feature in the production of Beauty and the Beast at His Majesty’s Theatre, organised by the publicly-funded arts body.

But, she has come under fire for tweets which mocked people with disabilities, as well as victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

In a series of posts she used the highly offensive words known to be derogatory to disabled people, while also referring to the 1986 catastrophe in Ukraine as an insult.

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has now written to Jane Spiers, APA’s chief executive, over the hire, highlighting the tradition of making tickets available to some of the north-east’s most vulnerable residents.

Comments ‘grossly offensive’

“It is concerning that the lead performer in this year’s Pantomime is Janey Godley, undoubtedly a well-known actor but one with a history of offensive and derogatory language on social media in particular,” Mr Lumsden said.

“Slurs against people with a disability and victims of the Chernobyl disaster remain public and have never been apologised for.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden MSP said the decision to allow the Torry waterfront flats planning permission in principle raised questions about the point in local decision-making, if it is so often overturned.
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden.

“I have been contacted by many constituents who do not feel Ms Godley is an appropriate ‘star’ of a family pantomime and will be avoiding the show this year.

“Given these concerns, I would ask what checks Aberdeen Performing Arts made as to her suitability for hiring, and its position on her unacceptable references to the disabled.

“I am deeply concerned that public money could be used to support someone who has made grossly offensive comments about those with disabilities.”

Janey Godley ‘deeply sorry’ for tweets

As well as starring in APA’s pantomime, Ms Godley is also reportedly being paid £10,000 of public funds to front a Scottish Government advertising campaign around Covid-19.

After we contacted her representatives for comment, she published an apology on Twitter – but claimed some posts had been “faked” and that she had used the terms in response to other users.

“There are tweets from my past social media that are horridly offensive, I believe in progress not perfection and I am far from perfect,” she said.

“People have every right to go through my social media and see what values I hold and to find hurtful phrases and statements is shocking, I am deeply sorry to everyone I offended.

“Comedy is no excuse to use disgusting and hurtful words that affect people and I know many of you expected better of me.

“I apologise for every single word that upset people, I should have blocked and reported the accounts that threatened me and not replied with abhorrent heckles.

“There are fake tweets created to damage my reputation but the ones I wrote I take responsibility for.”

Craig Pike, the chairman of APA, said the organisation “stood by” its decision to hire Ms Godley.

“Panto by convention is topical but it is a scripted, acting role, not a stand-up gig and Janey Godley is cast as an actor playing a role,” he said.

“We approve the script and make a judgement call about content.

“In response to Douglas Lumsden’s comments about the use of public money to fund Janey Godley in panto, 88% of our annual turnover is earned income.

“Our panto is a commercial production and is not underwritten or subsidised by the public purse.

“The profits generated go entirely towards reducing our reliance on public subsidy and to fund our charitable work. The response to our casting announcement resulted in exceptional sales.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.