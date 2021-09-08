Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Business

Scottish wind tower business goes into administration

By Kelly Wilson
September 8, 2021, 9:49 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 12:08 pm
CS Wind's Campbeltown manufacturing plant
CS Wind's Campbeltown manufacturing plant

Wind turbine tower supplier CS Wind has gone into administration.

Business advisory firms FRP partners, Michelle Elliot and Tom MacLennan, have been appointed joint administrators of the Argyll-based firm.

Located at the Machrihanish Business Park near Campbeltown, CS Wind was founded in 2016 following the acquisition of Wind Towers (Scotland) Limited, which at the time operated the UK’s only factory producing on and offshore wind tower systems.

FRP said in recent years CS Wind had been suffering as market conditions deteriorated resulting in a decline in contracts and revenue.

As a result, CS Wind began a managed wind down last year and was effectively mothballed in the Spring of 2020.

The company was unable to secure new contracts and all staff have now either left or been made redundant by the company.

Business was unsustainable

FRP said with no prospects of any recovery in the market the company’s directors decided to place the business into administration.

The joint administrators will now market the assets for sale, including various plant and machinery and a residential property in the heart of Campbeltown that had been used by management for accommodation.

Ms Elliot said: “CS Wind and its predecessor businesses have a long tradition of designing, manufacturing and supplying high quality wind tower solutions to clients across the UK and Europe.

“The wind tower industry has hence had a significant presence in Argyll for many years, but market conditions have unfortunately resulted in the business being unsustainable and with no immediate prospect of recovery.

“We will now move to market the assets of the business for sale.”

Troubled history with staff made redundant

In October 2019 CS Wind announced it would let go three quarters of its workforce due to “gaps” in its order book.

It was later revealed that up to 80 jobs were at risk at the firm, as CS Wind handed redundancy to 28 staff.

The business made a £27 million investment in the site in 2016 and reported pre-tax profits in excess of £7m in 2018.

