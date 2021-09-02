North-east fisherman catches rare blue lobster off the coast of Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen fisherman has landed a one-in-two million catch by landing a rare blue lobster.

Ricky Greenhowe discovered the lobster off the coast of Aberdeen on Thursday morning when creels were brought to the surface on his boat, Skua.

The discovery is the first of its kind for the 47-year-old who has been fishing off Aberdeen since he was a teenager.

He now plans to offer the creature to an aquarium or return it to the sea.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Greenhowe spoke about the spectacular discovery.

He said: “I spotted it straight away and put him in a box on his own.

“I have never seen one before, and I have been fishing since I was 14.

“It’s not about the money – it should continue its life.

“I will phone Macduff Aquarium to see if they want it, if not I will put him back.

“It’s so rare, it would be a shame to put it in a pot.”

The rare lobster is considered to be a sign of good fortune.

Its blue appearance is caused by an abundance of a particular protein generated by a genetic defect.

Read more:

It’s the second time the creature has been recorded in the north-east.

Tommy Yule from Arbroath caught a bright blue lobster roughly half-a-mile off Auchmithie in 2017 before returning it to sea.

The lobster was picked up by Lichtie Lass fishing boat, owned by Tommy and his dad.