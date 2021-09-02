Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east fisherman catches rare blue lobster off the coast of Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
September 2, 2021, 5:55 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Fisherman Ricky Greenhowe caught the rare blue lobster off the coast of Aberdeen on Thursday morning.
An Aberdeen fisherman has landed a one-in-two million catch by landing a rare blue lobster.

Ricky Greenhowe discovered the lobster off the coast of Aberdeen on Thursday morning when creels were brought to the surface on his boat, Skua.

The discovery is the first of its kind for the 47-year-old who has been fishing off Aberdeen since he was a teenager.

He now plans to offer the creature to an aquarium or return it to the sea.

The blue lobster caught and later released by Tommy Yule and his dad.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Greenhowe spoke about the spectacular discovery.

He said: “I spotted it straight away and put him in a box on his own.

“I have never seen one before, and I have been fishing since I was 14.

“It’s not about the money – it should continue its life.

“I will phone Macduff Aquarium to see if they want it, if not I will put him back.

“It’s so rare, it would be a shame to put it in a pot.”

The rare lobster is considered to be a sign of good fortune.

Its blue appearance is caused by an abundance of a particular protein generated by a genetic defect.

It’s the second time the creature has been recorded in the north-east.

Tommy Yule from Arbroath caught a bright blue lobster roughly half-a-mile off Auchmithie in 2017 before returning it to sea.

The lobster was picked up by Lichtie Lass fishing boat, owned by Tommy and his dad.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.