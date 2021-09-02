Serial shoplifter hurled death threat at neighbour and carried out brazen city centre thefts

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been fined almost £400 for threatening to kill a neighbour and for carrying out two brazen city centre thefts.

Robert Murison pinched a wallet from a man in Caffe Nero on Union Street then tried to use a credit card from it in WH Smith minutes later.

A few weeks later the 38-year-old casually leaned over the counter of RS McColl on Union Street and helped himself to scratch cards from beside the till.

Procurator fiscal Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the theft in Caffe Nero was an “opportune” one.

‘Left card in the machine and ran away’

“The complainer left his wallet in the side of his seat as he spoke to his friend who had entered the cafe,” he said.

“It was taken by the accused, who took the wallet to WH Smith and attempted to buy goods with a card from it.

“When it didn’t go through, he left the card in the machine and ran away.”

Murison was also sentenced for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards former neighbours in Aberdeen’s Ashvale Place in May and June 2020.

On both occasions, he uttered threats and bashed on doors and on the second date threatened to kill a neighbour.

Lockdown abuse towards neighbours

His defence agent Debbie Ginniver said: “These offences took place during lockdown.

“He was struggling with his mental health and whilst his actions were not directed to his neighbour he understands they must have been affected and scared by his behaviour.”

She said Murison struggles with a “long-standing drug addiction” but has been drug-free since his latest release from custody in February.

“He has also now since joined a local church which is providing a good support system for him,” Ms Ginniver added.

“He had a new partner and is engaging well with the ongoing community payback order.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told him: “Clearly you deserve some credit for the fact you have been able to stay out of trouble and have kept yourself drug-free.

“Even in spite of your record, I think it is appropriate to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

She fined Murison, now of Lang Stracht in Aberdeen, a total of £340.

