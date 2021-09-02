Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Serial shoplifter hurled death threat at neighbour and carried out brazen city centre thefts

By Kathryn Wylie
September 2, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Robert Murison leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Robert Murison leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been fined almost £400 for threatening to kill a neighbour and for carrying out two brazen city centre thefts.

Robert Murison pinched a wallet from a man in Caffe Nero on Union Street then tried to use a credit card from it in WH Smith minutes later.

A few weeks later the 38-year-old casually leaned over the counter of RS McColl on Union Street and helped himself to scratch cards from beside the till.

Procurator fiscal Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the theft in Caffe Nero was an “opportune” one.

‘Left card in the machine and ran away’

“The complainer left his wallet in the side of his seat as he spoke to his friend who had entered the cafe,” he said.

“It was taken by the accused, who took the wallet to WH Smith and attempted to buy goods with a card from it.

“When it didn’t go through, he left the card in the machine and ran away.”

Murison was also sentenced for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards former neighbours in Aberdeen’s Ashvale Place in May and June 2020.

On both occasions, he uttered threats and bashed on doors and on the second date threatened to kill a neighbour.

Lockdown abuse towards neighbours

His defence agent Debbie Ginniver said: “These offences took place during lockdown.

“He was struggling with his mental health and whilst his actions were not directed to his neighbour he understands they must have been affected and scared by his behaviour.”

She said Murison struggles with a “long-standing drug addiction” but has been drug-free since his latest release from custody in February.

“He has also now since joined a local church which is providing a good support system for him,” Ms Ginniver added.

“He had a new partner and is engaging well with the ongoing community payback order.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told him: “Clearly you deserve some credit for the fact you have been able to stay out of trouble and have kept yourself drug-free.

“Even in spite of your record, I think it is appropriate to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

She fined Murison, now of Lang Stracht in Aberdeen, a total of £340.

