‘Very big rats’ attracted to mounds of rubbish reportedly left behind by Travellers at old AECC site

Mounds of rubbish have reportedly attracted vermin following the departure of a group of Travellers who pitched up at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

Multiple caravans and cars appeared in a disused car park at Exhibition Avenue in Bridge of Don on August 2.

And despite Aberdeen City Council ordering the group to move on just a day later, mounds of old food containers, plastic bags, cans and fly-tipped building materials have been left in their place.

Photos taken at the area on Monday show wooden palettes amongst the rubble, as well as fire extinguishers and glass bottles.

Also left behind was a suitcase, old clothing and multiple dog waste bags.

As a result, residents in the Bridge of Don area have since described seeing “plenty of very big rats”.

The mounds of rubbish have been dumped both in car park four and behind a fenced off area near the exhibition centre which the council say is due to be cleaned up by the end of the week.

Council reponse

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds hopes that plans for three temporary stopping sites for travellers in the city will help keep the issue at bay.

He said: “Every summer we have an influx of Travellers coming to Aberdeen to do casual work on residential properties.

“Some stick to the rules and sadly some don’t and leave a mess behind.

“The council provide waste bins to try to reduce litter just being dumped.

“There are plans for three temporary stopping sites throughout the city, which will form part of future housing developments.

“If residents are happy to give work to Travellers, then we will continue to have the sort of problems highlighted from those Travellers who break the rules.”

SNP Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse added: “There are contractors currently working at the site and they are going to do a thorough clean of the area and make the site secure.”

Also speaking of the mess at the old AECC site, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Contractors on behalf of ACC are clearing up the site and it is anticipated the work will be finished by the end of this week.”

Anti-social behaviour at old AECC site

We reported back in April that anti-social behaviour was plaguing residents in the area.

One resident said young drivers were driving dangerously in the car park – and even urinating in her garden.

Neighbours living around King Robert’s Way and Morrison’s Croft Crescent in Bridge of Don were disturbed on numerous occasions by people gathering near the old Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, which closed in 2019, and Holiday Inn Express, which closed last year.

They said they have repeatedly heard shouting from the complex, as well as cars racing around at high speed blaring their horns, loud music and rubbish being left.

Pictures from the time showed makeshift skate ramps, litter and seating areas around the derelict site.