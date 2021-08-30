Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Post Office counters to close TOMORROW as communities ‘abandoned’

By Jamie Hall
August 30, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Seaton Post Office will close tomorrow.
Two of Aberdeen’s doomed Post Office branches are due to close tomorrow – leaving residents “abandoned in their hour of need”.

Earlier this year C. J. Lang, which operates Spar stores in Scotland, announced it would no longer be offering postal services at counters in many of its shops.

A total of five Post Office branches were earmarked for closure, and the chain insisted it would let communities know when dates had been confirmed.

However, we can reveal two of the five are to close their doors tomorrow (Tuesday) – with the dates only discovered after an MSP asked for updates.

Post Office closures ‘appalling’

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden wrote to Post Office chiefs, who previously attempted to convince C. J. Lang to rethink, last week and received confirmation of the closure dates on Monday morning.

The Seaton and Torry branches are due to close tomorrow, while the Kincorth Post Office closed earlier this month.

Clifton Road and Northfield’s counters will close in October and February respectively.

Douglas Lumsden MSP.

Former Aberdeen City Council co-leader Mr Lumsden said many of the city’s most vulnerable residents were being abandoned as a result of the closures.

“These closure dates are a hammer blow to communities across Aberdeen who have been given very little warning of when these were happening,” he said.

“It’s appalling that in a matter of months, we will have lost five branches in the city which is completely unacceptable.

“Unless drastic action is taken, Aberdeen will soon only be left with a couple of post offices, most likely in the city centre.

“Local people, especially those who cannot travel, are having to suffer because of this and I’m disgusted that Spar have turned their back on their customers at a time of need.

“It’s now vital the Post Office makes Aberdeen a priority to ensure new agents are found.”

‘They just don’t care’

The news was met with shock in communities across the city – particularly in Seaton, which is losing its Post Office hot on the heels of the closure of its last bank.

Fiona Campbell, who set up a campaign in a bid to reverse the decision and attracted thousands of signatures on a petition, said residents’ attempts to contact C. J. Lang had been met with silence.

“To me it seems like they just don’t care,” she said. “They are letting down the community again.

Fiona Campbell set up a petition against the closure of Seaton Post Office.

“Where are people going to get their money or post letters? There are a lot of older people in the area who are not able to get into the city centre.

“Christmas will be coming up soon – how are they going to send parcels?

“They have disregarded the community and have shown they don’t care about how people here feel.”

Chain was offered financial support

C. J. Lang, which previously said it would provide Aberdeen Journals with updates on the closures, did not respond when asked for comment.

In a letter to Mr Lumsden, Post Office executives revealed they had offered financial support to C. J. Lang to convince them to continue offering services, but that the help was declined.

Mark Gibson, Post Office’s external affairs manager for Scotland, Northern Ireland and North England, said there had been interest from other retailers in offering services in Torry and Northfield, but no agreement has yet been reached.

“I can assure you that we have no desire to see these areas without a Post Office and will be doing all we can to ensure that service is restored as quickly as possible to the affected branches,” he added.

