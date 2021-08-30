EXCLUSIVE: Post Office counters to close TOMORROW as communities ‘abandoned’

Two of Aberdeen’s doomed Post Office branches are due to close tomorrow – leaving residents “abandoned in their hour of need”.

Earlier this year C. J. Lang, which operates Spar stores in Scotland, announced it would no longer be offering postal services at counters in many of its shops.

A total of five Post Office branches were earmarked for closure, and the chain insisted it would let communities know when dates had been confirmed.

However, we can reveal two of the five are to close their doors tomorrow (Tuesday) – with the dates only discovered after an MSP asked for updates.

Post Office closures ‘appalling’

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden wrote to Post Office chiefs, who previously attempted to convince C. J. Lang to rethink, last week and received confirmation of the closure dates on Monday morning.

The Seaton and Torry branches are due to close tomorrow, while the Kincorth Post Office closed earlier this month.

Clifton Road and Northfield’s counters will close in October and February respectively.

Former Aberdeen City Council co-leader Mr Lumsden said many of the city’s most vulnerable residents were being abandoned as a result of the closures.

“These closure dates are a hammer blow to communities across Aberdeen who have been given very little warning of when these were happening,” he said.

“It’s appalling that in a matter of months, we will have lost five branches in the city which is completely unacceptable.

“Unless drastic action is taken, Aberdeen will soon only be left with a couple of post offices, most likely in the city centre.

“Local people, especially those who cannot travel, are having to suffer because of this and I’m disgusted that Spar have turned their back on their customers at a time of need.

“It’s now vital the Post Office makes Aberdeen a priority to ensure new agents are found.”

‘They just don’t care’

The news was met with shock in communities across the city – particularly in Seaton, which is losing its Post Office hot on the heels of the closure of its last bank.

Fiona Campbell, who set up a campaign in a bid to reverse the decision and attracted thousands of signatures on a petition, said residents’ attempts to contact C. J. Lang had been met with silence.

“To me it seems like they just don’t care,” she said. “They are letting down the community again.

“Where are people going to get their money or post letters? There are a lot of older people in the area who are not able to get into the city centre.

“Christmas will be coming up soon – how are they going to send parcels?

“They have disregarded the community and have shown they don’t care about how people here feel.”

Chain was offered financial support

C. J. Lang, which previously said it would provide Aberdeen Journals with updates on the closures, did not respond when asked for comment.

In a letter to Mr Lumsden, Post Office executives revealed they had offered financial support to C. J. Lang to convince them to continue offering services, but that the help was declined.

Mark Gibson, Post Office’s external affairs manager for Scotland, Northern Ireland and North England, said there had been interest from other retailers in offering services in Torry and Northfield, but no agreement has yet been reached.

“I can assure you that we have no desire to see these areas without a Post Office and will be doing all we can to ensure that service is restored as quickly as possible to the affected branches,” he added.