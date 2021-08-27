Two men arrested following ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeen city centre

Two young men have been arrested after police were called to a “disturbance” in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were made aware of a disturbance in the Back Wynd area shortly after 6pm on Friday.

Two police vans and one police car were seen on Schoolhill while officers attended the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the Back Wynd area of Aberdeen around 6.05pm.

“Two male youths have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”