Two men arrested following 'disturbance' in Aberdeen city centre By Lauren Taylor August 27, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Two male youths arrested following a disturbance on Back Wynd. Two young men have been arrested after police were called to a "disturbance" in Aberdeen city centre. Police were made aware of a disturbance in the Back Wynd area shortly after 6pm on Friday. Two police vans and one police car were seen on Schoolhill while officers attended the scene. A police spokesman confirmed: "We were made aware of a disturbance in the Back Wynd area of Aberdeen around 6.05pm. "Two male youths have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."