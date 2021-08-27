Pizza time! Peterhead to get first ever Domino’s

Peterhead pizza fans have received news that will take some topping.

The north-east town will finally get a slice of the action with its first ever branch of Domino’s.

The wildly popular international chain’s nearest outlet to the Blue Toon is presently 30 miles away in Inverurie.

That’s quite a trek, even for a pepperoni pizza with a tub of garlic and herb dip.

The Domino’s will form part of a development at Burnside Business Park – sitting alongside a new Costa Coffee drive-thru and Screwfix store.

The block will be created just off the A90 road from Ellon on the southern entrance to the town.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Alan Fakley said residents will no doubt be eager to sample the offerings when it opens.

He said: “I very much welcome the arrival of this internationally acclaimed fast food chain to the Burnside Business Park, to complement the other restaurants there.

“I’m sure people will enjoy having the extra choice of somewhere else to go.”

Peterhead is ‘bucking trend’

Local SNP councillor Stephen Smith, who also chairs Peterhead Development Partnership, believes the move is another sign the town is on the up.

He said: “At a time when many towns are suffering setbacks due to the pandemic and economic factors, it’s good to see that Peterhead is proving attractive to big name companies, creating jobs and providing choice for people.

“In addition to big names on the edge of town – Starbucks and Greggs are also opening there soon – the town centre received a big boost with the five-screen Arc Cinema opening last year, and the new BrewDog bar.

“Peterhead is bucking the trend for attracting inward investment.”

A total of 37 car parking spaces, including three disabled parking bays, will be shared between the three units.

Space is likely to be made for outdoor seating around the Costa building according to plans rubber-stamped by council planning chiefs this week.

They said the new additions would be “unlikely” to divert business from the town centre due to the similar McDonalds and KFC drive-thrus in the area.

Pizza chain profits rising

The chain was founded in America in 1960 and has more than 1,000 outlets in the UK.

Domino’s was one of the main financial beneficiaries of lockdown rules.

People frequently ordered in Meat Feast pizzas and warm cookies when they couldn’t go out to a restaurant for dinner for much of the past 18 months.

And the surge in popularity has continued well beyond the lifting of many restrictions.

During the England vs Scotland Euros football match in June, the firm sold 13 pizzas every second.

“It felt like we were feeding the entire United Kingdom,” chief executive Dominic Paul told the Financial Times.

More details on when the new venture is expected to open, and on the jobs the unit will create, are yet to emerge.