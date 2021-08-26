Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray’s MP and MSP clash in row about A96 dualling

By David Mackay
August 26, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and Moray MP Douglas Ross. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
A spat has erupted between Moray’s MP and MSP about the potential dualling of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in the region.

The ambitious project has been thrown into doubt following the cooperation agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens.

It had been expected that the entire route would be upgraded.

However, the power sharing deal commits to only dualling the road from Inverness to Nairn with bypasses for Elgin, Keith and Inverurie – while acknowledging the parties have different opinions about dualling.

The rest of the upgrade is now dependent on an “evidence-based review” that will assess the impact on the climate and environment.

What is the row about?

Moray MP Douglas Ross has challenged Moray MSP Richard Lochhead to press the need for an upgraded A96 to his SNP colleagues.

The Scottish Conservatives leader says the improvements are “much-needed” and could have huge economic benefits for the north-east.

The A96 between Inverness and Nairn is still due to be upgraded. 

Mr Lochhead says he has “long supported” A96 upgrades, highlighting the SNP investment to create the Fochabers bypass – challenging Mr Ross to welcome proposals to develop the Aberdeen to Inverness route into an “electric highway”.

It is now uncertain whether the full upgrade to the A96 will continue until the climate and environment review is completed, which is expected by the end of 2022.

What are they saying?

Mr Ross says the upgrade of the A96 is an issue where local matters should be put ahead of party considerations.

He said: “Richard Lochhead has a prime opportunity here. He should put his constituents above his party and demand his SNP colleagues fully commit to dualling the A96.

“Motorists in this region were promised by Nicola Sturgeon that the desire of her nationalist allies in the Greens wouldn’t see any watering down of commitments to improve the A96.

Bypasses of Elgin, Keith, Nairn and Inverurie are still due to go ahead in the SNP – Scottish Greens agreement.

“She is already backtracking on that promise. Richard Lochhead must urgently make it clear to Moray motorists and businesses if he will be putting the area’s needs before the interests of the coalition of chaos.”

Mr Lochhead said: “I note that Mr Ross has failed to welcome proposals to develop the A96 into an electric highway and to support investment in sustainable transport.

“Nor has he welcomed the commitment to deliver £500m to secure low carbon jobs in Moray and the north-east.

“The co-operation agreement that the SNP and Greens have signed up to is refreshing and I believe the public prefer politicians working together, which is only possible where people and parties don’t simply sit on the side lines opposing for oppositions sake.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.