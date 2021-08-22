Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 54, at Aberdeenshire pub

A woman has died in an Aberdeenshire pub.

Emergency services were called to the Harbour Bar, Gourdon, at about 12.45am today.

However, the 54-year-old could not be saved and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said her death is being treated as “unexplained” pending further inquiries.

The pub posted on its social media today that it would remain shut “out of respect” until further notice.

The tragedy happened just hours after three people were pulled from the water after their boat capsized in the nearby Kinneff area. One person has since died, and the boat has been towed to Gordoun Harbour which has been closed off by police today.

There is no suggestion the incidents are linked.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a premises in William Street, Gourdon, around 12.45am on Sunday, August 22 by the ambulance service.

“A 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later and the death is being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”