Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Anyone for a Whopper? Decision on new Burger King at Aberdeen retail park

By Ben Hendry
August 20, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Post Thumbnail

Flame-grilled Whoppers will soon be served up from a new fast food outlet in the grounds of an Aberdeen retail park.

A total of 44 parking spaces at Berryden will be paved over to make way for a Burger King.

The drive-thru will be situated just off Berryden Road, yards away from a junction leading into the complex which hosts popular stores such as Sainsbury’s, Currys and Next.

The new drive-thru will wipe out dozens of spaces in the car park.

Project to begin within months

Work on the 1,800sq ft site is planned to begin at the end of November, with the first burgers being served by next April.

The £800,000 project has been formed in conjunction with developers Urban Edge.

In a statement on the firm’s website, architect Ian Townsend said the Burger King would provide the park with a lasting boost.

The new Burger King will be opposite a huge housing development

He said: “Many retail park owners are now looking to diversify the range of attractions on their retail parks and drive-through food and beverage retail is a very popular option.

“The addition of another well-known brand will support the park’s continued viability as a retail and leisure destination and expand employment opportunities for local people during and after completion.”

There are four other Burger King premises around Aberdeen, and its nearest direct rival would be the McDonald’s at the nearby Kittybrewster Retail Park.

This aerial image from Urban Edge shows where the Burger King will be located

A decision notice published online by Aberdeen City Council this week agreed that the diner “would contribute to the range of uses at the retail park”.

It adds: “The site is highly accessible being located within the urban area.

“There would be no adverse traffic implications because of the development.

“Subject to conditions, it is considered that there would be no adverse impact on the amenity of surrounding uses in terms of noise, odour or general disturbance.”

Major road plans for the area

Urban Edge stressed that the outlet has been designed in such a way that all queues would be contained within the retail park – and will not affect the council’s long-awaited Berryden Corridor dual carriageway project.

In June, the scheme took another step towards fruition when the government backed the local authority’s plans to issue compulsory purchase orders for affected land.

The congestion-killing Berryden Corridor improvements have been decades in the making and a timescale for the work should be outlined this month.

‘A significant step forward’: Berryden Corridor compulsory purchase order backed by government





This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.