Murder suspect Mark Barrott apprehended in Elgin after manhunt

Murder suspect Mark Barrott has been arrested in Elgin.

A manhunt was launched by West Yorkshire Police after the 54-year-old’s wife was found dead at their home in Leeds.

The search first moved to Aberdeen after he was spotted on CCTV in the Granite City, before then zoning in on the Elgin.

It is believed he had been staying at a property in the area.

Where did the Mark Barrott manhunt go?

Police began searching for Mr Barrott after his wife Eileen was found dead at their home in Leeds on Sunday.

It emerged he had left Yorkshire by train earlier that day and had arrived in Edinburgh at 4pm.

His car was later found abandoned by police in Leeds.

He was then caught on CCTV cameras in Aberdeen on Huntly Street at about 9.15pm the same day.

Police initially began searching the Granite City for clues to his whereabouts.

The investigation then moved to Elgin on Tuesday after officers learned Mr Barrott had been staying at a property in the area.

However, by the time the building was searched, he had already left.

An appeal for witnesses following the confirmed sighting in Moray was then issued on Wednesday.

Police have now confirmed he was arrested in the Elgin area at about 4.30am on Thursday.

Local officers initially detained the murder suspect before he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He will be taken back to Yorkshire to be interviewed by detectives.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe praised the support of the public in the operation.

She said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who contacted us with information, and also our colleagues in Police Scotland for their assistance and support with this investigation.”