Friday, August 20th 2021
Business

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic betting on north-east ‘carbon sucking’ plant to offset emissions

By Mark Lammey
August 19, 2021, 8:01 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 11:49 am
Sir Richard Branson.
Sir Richard Branson.

British billionaire Richard Branson’s airline, Virgin Atlantic, has signed up to use a technology that will suck carbon-dioxide directly from the north-east sky before locking it away.

The company has become the first aviation industry partner for the direct air capture (DAC) facility being created by Storegga alongside technical partner Carbon Engineering – whose backers include Bill Gates.

The partners have started preliminary engineering and design of the proposed plant, which would be located in the vicinity of the St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.

It is hoped that the DAC plant will be up and running by 2026 and capable of sequestering one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.

Read the full story on Energy Voice.

