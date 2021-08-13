Man admits exposing himself to Spar worker after all-night drinking session

A man has admitted exposing himself in front of a shop worker after an all-night bender.

Ben Keavey, 44, was turned away from Spar on Greenfern Road in Aberdeen because it was shut but returned soon after performed a sex act through the window.

One female worker at the Mastrick store witnessed his behaviour and alerted another female colleague.

The act was caught on CCTV and the 44-year old was soon traced and arrested by police.

Keavey claimed in court he was very drunk and has no recollection of the incident, on May 2.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing himself in a sexual manner so that another could see him.

Accused was outside the door with his trousers open

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that the two female shop workers had just turned up for their shift at 8am when Keavey began “banging his hands on the window” of the shop.

He added: “The women told him the shop wasn’t open and he walked towards Mastick shopping arcade.

“A short time later the complainer went over to the front door of the locus and observed the accused stood in the doorway facing the into the shop with his trousers open.

“She then called to her colleague and told her what the accused was doing outside the front door.

“The woman then left the till area and walked towards the front door and shouted through the window that she was going to call the police.

“The accused appeared to hear this and turned around while doing up his trousers.”

‘He wishes to give his sincere apologies to the women who were involved’

Defence agent Christopher Maitland told the court that Keavey was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the incident and had been drinking since the previous day.

He added: “It’s obvious from the CCTV he is extremely drunk as he is vaping and is on his phone at one stage.

“He was in disbelief and shock at his actions when he viewed the video.

“He also wishes to give his sincere apologies to the women who were involved.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Keavey, of Strathmore Drive, Aberdeen, that he was bound by the legal statute to send his case for reports and deferred his sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.