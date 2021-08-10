EXCLUSIVE: Union Street to get £100,000 ‘deep clean’ as scheme backed

A £100,000 “deep clean” of Union Street could begin within days, we can exclusively reveal.

Efforts to spruce up Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare are to be stepped up, along with efforts to promote events and attractions in the city centre.

Councillors unanimously voted to give the project the green light at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee this afternoon.

‘Deep clean’ for Union Street

Ryan Houghton, the committee’s convener, proposed the motion after a £100,000 surplus in the city’s common good fund was identified.

The deep clean will see pavements washed, graffiti and posters removed and other maintenance measures carried out along the whole length of the Granite Mile.

A series of banners promoting art events, museums, exhibitions and the Tour of Britain, which finishes in Aberdeen next month, will also be installed around the city centre.

In its entirety the project will take between six and eight weeks and will continue until the budget has been used up.

Council ‘will listen to public’

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Houghton said he brought forward the motion in light of the public perception of the city centre.

“Approval of funding for cleaning efforts on Union Street is in recognition of public ask and will complement the wider piece of investment that will be announced at the next committee meeting on August 25 when we determine £150m in City Centre and Beach Masterplan investments,” he said.

“When I took over as finance convenor in May I said I recognised the urgency of pressures facing the city centre.

“Most of the challenges such as business rates and high rents are outside the council’s control but where we can implement measures the administration will listen to the public and act accordingly.

“I am glad these proposals were met with unanimous support.”

The local authority has already begun efforts to revitalise the city centre by taking control of the former BHS and market site, with a view to creating a new market development.

Also mooted are a new stadium for Aberdeen FC on the site of the former Doubletree Hotel on Beach Boulevard and improved active travel links.