Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than £50K raised in memory of former Dons director Duncan Skinner

By Jamie Hall
August 10, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Iain Landsman, Eric Harper, Liz Bowie and Mark Wilson walked 40 miles in a day in aid of the fund to honour Duncan Skinner..
Iain Landsman, Eric Harper, Liz Bowie and Mark Wilson walked 40 miles in a day in aid of the fund to honour Duncan Skinner..

A mammoth hillwalking challenge has raised more than £50,000 for a foundation set up in memory of former Aberdeen FC Community Trust chairman Duncan Skinner.

The team of four conquered seven Munros – including five of the six highest in Scotland – in aid of the trust’s Brighter Futures Legacy Fund, which was set up earlier this year.

The quartet climbed a total of 10,000 feet, walked 40 miles and completed more than 90,000 steps in 24 hours.

One of those taking part was current AFCCT chief executive Liz Bowie, who described it as “the toughest walk of her life”.

She was joined by trust ambassador Mark Wilson, Iain Landsman and Eric Harper, and together the four managed to raise £53,000 – more than half the sum needed to run the trust for five years.

‘Humbling level of support’

“It’s been humbling to see the level of support that we have received from across the community,” Mrs Bowie said.

AFC Community Trust chief executive Liz Bowie.

“Duncan touched the lives of so many people and he was influential in making the Trust what it is today.

“The challenge was the toughest walk of my life and definitely befitting of the cause we raised money for.

“The highlight was reaching the top of Ben Macdui at first sunlight to find the summit sitting just above a full cloud inversion.

“It’s an experience that I’ll never forget, and I know Duncan was proudly looking down on us.”

Young people supported by fund

Mr Skinner, who in addition to his role with the community trust was also a director at Aberdeen FC and helped save mattress-making social enterprise Glencraft, passed away in April after a year-long battle with cancer.

Before his death, he made a £20,000 donation to set up the Duncan Skinner Brighter Futures Fund, which supports AFCCT’s work with young people.

Duncan Skinner died in April following a year-long battle with cancer.

It supports several initiatives, including the Young Ambassador programme to help 14-18-year-olds achieve skills and qualifications which would not have been available to them.

Challenge ‘just felt right’

Mr Landsman said it “just felt right” to support the fund through he and Mr Skinner’s shared passion for hillwalking.

“We had a common passion for being up in the hills and would often share photos or tales from walks,” he said.

“I recalled Duncan telling me about a mammoth walk he completed in 2009 raising money for PSN.

“We had previously done four other walks for AFCCT and had been planning a significant walk, which Duncan was going to join us on, last year to mark our fifth year of fundraising, however, plans were put on hold.

“It just felt right, given the tragic passing of Duncan, that we should set ourselves the challenge of walking in his footsteps in aid of his legacy fund.”

Of the £100,000 required to fund Brighter Futures for the next five years, more than £85,000 has already been raised.

That sum includes donations from businessman Bob Keiller, Dons chairman Dave Cormack and £17,000 through a crowdfunding page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.