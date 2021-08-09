John Lewis to extend parcel collection in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Department store chain John Lewis is to expand its click and collect service across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Through several Co-op stores in the region, John Lewis will offer fast track service so people can easily access products locally.

A total of 10 stores will utilise the service including Kingswells Avenue, Lewis Road, North Deeside Road, Rosehill Drive, Rowan Drive and Scotstown Road in Aberdeen, and also in Alford, Fraserburgh, Insch and Inverurie.

It comes after the recent closure of the Aberdeen branch of John Lewis, which employed 265 people and had been a major shopping destination in the city since 1989.

A campaign was organised by politicians and local advocates to keep the store open but unfortunately it was confirmed it would close for good in June.

Due to the pandemic the retailer, which operates more than 30 stores across the UK, found itself financially challenged and had to cut back.

The move to expand the click and collect service forms part of a phased roll-out which will see the total number of locations at Co-op stores approaching 650 by the end of 2021.

Michael McCarthy, Co-op regional manager, said: “With our stores located at the heart of local communities, ease, choice and convenience is at the very core of our approach.

“Co-op is working to develop new ways to provide added services in local stores, and our partnership with John Lewis forms part of our work to create a compelling offer to serve our members and customers, conveniently.”