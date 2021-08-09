Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Lewis to extend parcel collection in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Ross Hempseed
August 9, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Post Thumbnail

Department store chain John Lewis is to expand its click and collect service across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Through several Co-op stores in the region, John Lewis will offer fast track service so people can easily access products locally.

A total of 10 stores will utilise the service including Kingswells Avenue, Lewis Road, North Deeside Road, Rosehill Drive, Rowan Drive and Scotstown Road in Aberdeen, and also in Alford, Fraserburgh, Insch and Inverurie.

It comes after the recent closure of the Aberdeen branch of John Lewis, which employed 265 people and had been a major shopping destination in the city since 1989.

A campaign was organised by politicians and local advocates to keep the store open but unfortunately it was confirmed it would close for good in June.

Due to the pandemic the retailer, which operates more than 30 stores across the UK, found itself financially challenged and had to cut back.

The move to expand the click and collect service forms part of a phased roll-out which will see the total number of  locations at Co-op stores approaching 650 by the end of 2021.

Michael McCarthy, Co-op regional manager, said: “With our stores located at the heart of local communities, ease, choice and convenience is at the very core of our approach.

“Co-op is working to develop new ways to provide added services in local stores, and our partnership with John Lewis forms part of our work to create a compelling offer to serve our members and customers, conveniently.”

