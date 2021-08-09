Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAF Lossiemouth jets scrambled AGAIN to respond to Russian aircraft

By David Mackay
August 9, 2021, 12:59 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Typhoon jets have been scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth
Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth have been scrambled for the second time in just four days.

A Russian aircraft was detected approaching UK airspace over the North Sea today.

The mission came just days after two Russian anti-submarine aircraft were intercepted and shadowed on Friday.

Typhoons took off from RAF Lossiemouth shortly before noon while a Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton is also supporting the operation.

It is understood that the aircraft headed north-east of Shetland and then headed south.

One of the TU-142 Bear-F planes tracked by RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons on Friday. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth

A RAF spokesman said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth were launched today against a Russian aircraft approaching the UK area of interest, however, the aircraft turned away and no intercept was required.”

On Friday, RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons took photographs of two Russian TU-142 Bear-F anti-submarine aircraft.

Crews shadowed the planes, which were initially unidentified, as they moved through the UK’s area of interest.

What is Quick Reaction Alert?

The Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) operation is one of the most critical run from RAF Lossiemouth.

It requires Typhoon jets and crews to constantly be ready to respond to potential threats approaching the northern part of the UK.

Personnel at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire perform QRA missions in the south.

There were 14 scrambles from RAF Lossiemouth in 2020.

Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth are constantly on standby to be scrambled. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The operation regularly involves jets being called to respond to Russian aircraft approaching the UK.

However, the RAF responds to any unknown aircraft in the country’s area of interest.

In 2020, 11 of the 14 scrambles were in response to Russian aircraft.

QRA operations are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft not communicating with air traffic control, that has not filed a flight plan or is transmitting a recognisable radar code.

Aircraft moving through UK airspace while not complying with regulations can pose a danger to other planes in the area.

 

