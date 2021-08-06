Decision made on Pittodrie capacity after council meeting

Around 19,000 Aberdeen fans could be inside Pittodrie from next week after councillors approved the club’s latest application for increased attendances.

From Monday, the legal requirement for physical distancing will be lifted, with large-scale events allowed to return.

Gatherings of more than 5,000 people still require permission from local authorities under Scottish Government rules which come into force on Monday, but Dons chiefs have satisfied council bosses that capacity crowds will be safe at matches.

Limited numbers of supporters have already attended games against BK Hacken and Dundee United.

Full houses at domestic games

The club submitted a comprehensive operational plan and risk assessment in order to convince officers to approve the application.

A full house may not be possible for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League qualifier against Icelandic side Breidablik, due to European governing body UEFA’s requirement for a larger “red zone” which accommodates substitutes and team officials.

However, fans will still be permitted to attend that fixture, and a full complement of supporters will be allowed at domestic games.

It means Pittodrie could now be packed to the rafters for Aberdeen’s next home league fixture against Ross County on August 28.

Permission for a full stadium has been granted indefinitely, subject to any changes in Covid-19 regulations.

‘Careful return of events’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a “careful return of large scale events” in a briefing of MSPs earlier this week.

Most legal coronavirus rules in Scotland, including social distancing, will be lifted from Monday as part of what has been dubbed “freedom day”.

Fans will no longer need to show proof of a negative lateral flow test before they attend, but they will require face coverings and photo ID matching the name on their ticket, while the club will also be operating staggered entry times.

Council ‘worked constructively’ with club

A spokeswoman for the Dons said the club was “grateful” to the local authority for “working constructively” to get fans into the stadium.

“We’re pleased to have been granted consent for full operational capacity for the rest of the season and are grateful to Aberdeen City Council for working constructively with us,” she said.

“After hosting BK Hacken and Dundee United at Pittodrie with limited numbers we are excited by the prospect of a packed stadium for what promises to be a special European night when we take on Breidablik in the second leg of our tie against the Icelanders.

“Our latest successful application to Aberdeen City Council means that our full operational capacity has been restored offering an opportunity to create a real home advantage and surpass the 14,388 supporters who attended our match with Hibernian in March 2020, the last fixture played in front of unrestricted crowds at Pittodrie.”