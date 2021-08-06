An Aberdeen woman is trying to get in touch with two mystery workmen who helped her mum after she collapsed on a street in the city centre – so she can thank them and return a bag of their possessions.

The Good Samaritans spotted Carol Herbert’s mother Margaret in trouble at the bus stop on Broad Street at around 12pm last Wednesday.

They stopped what they were doing and rushed to her aid, calling an ambulance and remaining by her side until it arrived to take her to the hospital.

Unfortunately, one of the workmen’s bags was mistakenly loaded into the ambulance as well, and no contact details are available to help Carol get it back to him.

Mystery to solve

Margaret, 84, does not remember much about the incident as she had passed out.

However, she does recall that the men were in their twenties or thirties, and were not wearing a uniform.

Mrs Herbert, who lives in Westhill, said: “On Wednesday, my mum went into town to go shopping, and as she was at the bus stop with her shopping she passed out.

“Two workmen realised, called an ambulance and stayed with her for a period of time until she was taken to the hospital.

“The family want to reach out to return the workman’s bag, which was mistakenly put in the ambulance, and say thank you.”

‘There are good folk out there’

She does not want to reveal the contents of the bag, so she can ensure whoever comes forward to collect it is genuinely the owner.

Thanks to the quick actions of the Good Samaritans, Margaret is now “doing fine” in the hospital, and Mrs Herbert said: “It’s not fair that they would have to lose out because of their kindness.”

But she added that the story is worth getting out whether or not the Aberdeen mystery workmen come forward to collect the items.

She said: “Even if they don’t get found, it’s a note to people that there are good folk out there that will take the time out of their busy day to help somebody in need.”

If you believe the bag may be yours, or if you know the person who it belongs to, please send an email to carol.a.herbert@gmail.com