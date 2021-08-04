Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jail for man who removed drugs from bottom … and then swallowed them

By David McPhee
August 4, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Karl McGeary leaving Peterhead Sheriff Court in 2020.
Karl McGeary leaving Peterhead Sheriff Court in 2020.

A north-east man has been jailed after he necked drugs he’d pulled from his bottom just seconds before.

Karl McGeary, from Peterhead, admitted obstructing a police constable who was carrying out a search for controlled drugs on January 29 last year.

The charge states he resisted the officer by removing the drugs from his bottom and swallowing them.

It occurred while he was in custody at Kittybrewster Police Station.

Fiscal depute Colin Nielson did not name the drugs involved but told Aberdeen Sheriff Court “the nature of the charge speaks for itself”.

He also told the court that, as part of the original indictment, McGeary had pleaded guilty to a shipbreaking charge in May 2020 in which he broke into a trawler at Fraserburgh Harbour and ransacked the fishing vessel’s medicine cabinet.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said McGeary had been on remand in relation to this matter since November last year.

He told also the court and Sheriff Morag McLaughlin that the 39-year old had a long list of previous convictions

Mr Milligan said: “It would be churlish of me to suggest that that was not significant, but with the greatest of respect, m’lady, on just this charge it is not something that would trouble solemn and criminal courts.

“On that understanding, he has spent something akin to eight months and a week on remand over this matter.”

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced McGeary, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 11 months in prison backdated to November 30 2020.

