Jail for man who removed drugs from bottom … and then swallowed them

A north-east man has been jailed after he necked drugs he’d pulled from his bottom just seconds before.

Karl McGeary, from Peterhead, admitted obstructing a police constable who was carrying out a search for controlled drugs on January 29 last year.

The charge states he resisted the officer by removing the drugs from his bottom and swallowing them.

It occurred while he was in custody at Kittybrewster Police Station.

Fiscal depute Colin Nielson did not name the drugs involved but told Aberdeen Sheriff Court “the nature of the charge speaks for itself”.

He also told the court that, as part of the original indictment, McGeary had pleaded guilty to a shipbreaking charge in May 2020 in which he broke into a trawler at Fraserburgh Harbour and ransacked the fishing vessel’s medicine cabinet.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said McGeary had been on remand in relation to this matter since November last year.

He told also the court and Sheriff Morag McLaughlin that the 39-year old had a long list of previous convictions

Mr Milligan said: “It would be churlish of me to suggest that that was not significant, but with the greatest of respect, m’lady, on just this charge it is not something that would trouble solemn and criminal courts.

“On that understanding, he has spent something akin to eight months and a week on remand over this matter.”

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced McGeary, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 11 months in prison backdated to November 30 2020.