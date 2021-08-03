First glimpse of Princess Anne on set as filming of The Crown season five heads to Lossiemouth

The Crown season five filming has moved to Lossiemouth with Covesea Lighthouse the setting for a royal encounter with Princess Anne.

And the sequence has provided a tantalising first glimpse the mystery actress cast to play the Princess Royal in the new series.

The Moray landmark is poised to be immortalised in the upcoming series of the lavish Netflix drama.

Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton, who will play the Queen, was spotted filming scenes entering the lighthouse as well as on the beach with Princess Anne.

Who plays Princess Anne in season five?

The casting of Princess Anne in season five of The Crown has not been officially announced yet by the filmmakers.

However, speculation is rife about who will play the Princess Royal in the upcoming series.

Sally Hawkins is one of the names to feature most in online rumours.

The English actress was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Shape of Water for her role as a mute cleaner.

She also played Mrs Brown in Paddington and the sequel Paddington 2.

Welsh actress Eve Myles has also been suggested as another possibility.

The 43-year-old played Claire Ripley in Broadchurch and was Gwen Cooper in Torchwood for five years.

And Gina McKee could be another possibility.

The actress is known as Jackie Laverty in Line of Duty, Commander Anne Sampson in Bodyguard was also in Notting Hill and In The Loop.

What The Crown season five scene were they filming?

Covesea Lighthouse itself does not have any particular notable royal links.

However, Princess Anne herself has a well-known love of lighthouses.

The Princess Royal, who is patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board, has ambitions of visiting all the 206 of Scotland’s beacons.

The royal’s fondness of lighthouses began on the Isle of Lewis when she was just five years old and has continued through her life.

Drone cameras were also seen as part of The Crown season five filming at Lossiemouth for the sequences on the beach.

How will Lossie fit in with The Crown season five?

Season five of The Crown is expected to focus on the 1990s with the breakdown of the marriage between Charles and Diana.

However, other events to happen in the era include the death of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister, both in 2002.

The Lossiemouth scenes could tie in with what was filmed at Macduff this week, when Imelda Staunton was aboard a recreation of Britannia’s royal barge.

Both locations featured a cast of extras in naval uniforms.

Meanwhile, crews may be preparing to do more filming for The Crown season five in the north-east after their visit to Covesea Lighthouse.

While scenes were shot in Lossiemouth, dozens of lorries, trailers and cars were parked at the former mart in Elgin.

Season five of The Crown is expected to be released on Netflix next year once filming has concluded.