Man, 31, dies after being hit by car on A90 near Boddam

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near Boddam.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following a serious crash in the early hours of yesterday.

Emergency services attended the incident, which involved a white VW Golf, at around 12.05am.

The A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road was closed in both directions from the Invernettie roundabout to the Cruden Bay junction a short while later.

It remained shut for about 10 hours while collision investigators examined the scene to piece together what happened.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was on the A90 between Peterhead and Longhaven with a dash-cam that saw the white VW Golf or male pedestrian prior to the crash as they could help with our investigation.”

Police have confirmed the victim’s next of kin has been informed.

Councillor for Peterhead South and Cruden, Alan Fakley said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the person who has sadly lost their life in this incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0049 of July 31, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.