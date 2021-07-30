Pair tried to smuggle £800 of drugs into prison hidden inside a crisp packet

Two men have admitted attempting to smuggle more than £800 worth of drugs into HMP Grampian in a crisp packet.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Darren Walsh, 54, and current inmate John Hutcheson, 30, attempted to sneak cocaine and cannabis into the jail by putting it in a crisp packet during a prison visit on August 11 2019.

However, the plot was foiled by staff who witnessed the exchange and seized the drugs.

Walsh pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to sneak cocaine worth hundreds of pounds into the prison.

Hutcheson admitted one charge of attempting to avoid detection by swallowing the package.

Accused spent ‘substantial time’ in bathroom

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court that prior to meeting Hutcheson, Walsh had spent a “substantial amount of time” in the prison bathroom before buying two packs of crisps from a vending machine.

She added: “During the visit, the two conversed with each other and shared the crisps.

“After about half an hour, Walsh put his hand into one of the crisp packets for a prolonged period of time and appeared to be putting something inside it.

“He then passed the packet the Hutcheson, who took a plastic wrap from within the crisp packet and attempted to put it inside his pocket.”

On being detected and challenged by staff, Hutcheson attempted to swallow the wrap of drugs, but was unable to due to its size.

He was then removed from the visiting room and ordered to spit out the drugs.

Walsh was detained by prison staff and the police were contacted.

The cocaine was valued at £800 and the cannabis resin £45.

Sheriff tells co-accused prison stint is ‘likely’

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court that Hutcheson had a “fairly substantial record of previous convictions, but no convictions relating to drugs”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out, but warned Walsh, of Balgownie Way, Aberdeen, that a custodial sentence was likely.