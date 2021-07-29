Man told female cop he was a dog and wanted to lick her face

A man has dodged being placed on the sex offenders register after telling a female cop he was a dog and wanted to lick her face.

Maciej Adamski made a string of sexual comments to the officer and stared intently at her while licking his lips.

The unsettling incident happened during a journey in a police vehicle to Kittybrewster station, after the 20-year-old had been arrested for breaching an antisocial behaviour order.

Despite admitting the offence, Adamski avoided being placed on the sex offenders’ register after the court determined there was no “significant” sexual element to the incident.

But Sheriff Philip Mann warned Adamski to watch what he’s doing or risk the “significant stigma” of the register.

Fiscal depute Ross Canning told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused made several inappropriate sexualised comments towards the female police constable regarding legs, hands, buttocks and breasts.

“The accused stated he was a dog and that he wanted to lick her face.

‘Significantly improved lifestyle’

“He constantly stared at the female constable for long periods of time throughout the journey, licking his lips and making squelching noises with his mouth.”

Mr Canning said the officer was alarmed by the behaviour, which happened on June 12, and requested Adamski desist, but he failed to comply.

Adamski pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner as well as breaching the antisocial behaviour order.

He also admitted a separate antisocial behaviour order breach, and two charges of vandalism.

‘You’d better watch what you’re doing’

Defence agent Paul Barnett said the case had a “sexual aspect” but not a “significant sexual aspect”.

Sheriff Philip Mann agreed, saying the behaviour appeared to be an attempt to “embarrass and intimidate” the officer rather than being “motivated by sexual gratification”.

Mr Barnett said his client had been under the influence of alcohol at the time, but now had a “significantly improved lifestyle” with a better attitude towards drug misuse and a healthy fitness regime.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Adamski, of High Street, Insch: “You’d better watch what you’re doing. You can’t go around behaving in that manner.

‘Now’s the time to knuckle down and get your life on track’

“You’re fortunate, I think, that no issue is being made with regards to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act, I’m not going to determine that there’s a significant sexual element, but that’s perhaps fortunate for you.

“That carried a significant stigma and it’s not something you want alongside your name or in your record.

“That could have serious consequences for your career prospects in life. There are plenty of employers out there who wouldn’t touch you with a barge pole if they thought you were on the sex offenders’ register.”

He ordered Adamski to complete a total of 260 hours of unpaid work, adding: “Now’s the time to knuckle down and get your life on track.”