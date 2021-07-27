Car crashes into traffic lights on Kincorth street

A car has crashed into traffic lights and a speed sign in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

The incident involving one vehicle occurred on Provost Watt Drive.

Reports of the crash came in just before 8pm on Tuesday evening, July 27.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Provost Watt Drive area of Kincorth, Aberdeen at around 7.55pm following a crash involving one vehicle.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

A dog walker who was nearby at the time said: “I heard a skidding noise and then a crash.”