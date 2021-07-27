Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for extra fans at Aberdeen league opener get green light despite Covid concerns

By Jamie Hall
July 27, 2021, 2:31 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Fans returned to Pittodrie against BK Hacken.
Aberdeen FC have been granted permission to host extra fans at Pittodrie for Sunday’s league opener against Dundee United despite council concerns over Covid safety measures.

The Dons welcomed more than 5,000 fans for the European tie against BK Hacken last Thursday, the first time supporters were allowed to attend a game since a test event last September, and applied for permission to have 6,305 at the first game of the league season this weekend.

Council officers, in a report to the licensing sub-committee, said the Dons and spectators had broadly complied with conditions of that licence, such as social distancing, mask-wearing and testing negative.

However, some problems were identified with fans seen hugging and failing to stick to their allocated seats, as well as queuing and stewarding issues.

Large queues formed both outside the ground and at the toilets, and officers highlighted concerns over a lack of social distancing, while issues were identified with the e-ticketing system in place.

Request approved despite problems

Council officers are now understood to have asked the club to implement extra stewarding and improve its performance ahead of Sunday’s match.

But despite the problems at the Hacken game, the committee approved the club’s request to host extra fans.

Some issues were highlighted after the game against BK Hacken.

Licensing sub-committee convener John Reynolds described the club’s application as “very positive”.

“We have taken into consideration all the reports that came forward, and crucially this had the support of the NHS,” he added.

The committee also granted council officers delegated powers to approve an identical application for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against Austria Wien or Breidablik if the Dons see off BK Hacken in Thursday’s second leg.

However, if the club wants to change its application for that game, it will need to go before the committee.

Main Stand open to supporters

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “Aberdeen City Council has approved our latest application which means that a further 640 supporters can be accommodated for this fixture in the Main Stand.

“This is in addition to the 5,665 seats which were available throughout the Main, Merkland and Richard Donald stands for the BK Hacken match.

“As with the test game last Thursday night, this match will be treated as a further step towards demonstrating our capability to host matches safely in-line with the latest local authority and government guidelines and provide confidence and that we can safely accommodate larger crowds.

“Sunday’s league game will again involve additional measures to control access to the stadium and safe movement when inside the ground. The seating areas across the stadium have been divided up to allow for one-metre social distancing in ‘pods’ of two, three or four seats, plus a number of single seats.”

