Teenager, 18, dies and another fights for life after A96 tragedy

An 18-year-old man has died and another is fighting for his life following a fatal road crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Keith.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident south of the Moray town at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Police have now confirmed that an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What do we know about the A96 crash?

The collision involved a lime green Ford Fiesta and a yellow Ford Transit and happened near the Blackhillock junction.

The 18-year-old was the driver of the Ford Fiesta.

Meanwhile, three people aged 23, 28 and 19 who were in the Ford Transit were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from the scene near Keith.

The 23-year-old is in a critical condition.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene alongside an air ambulance, GP vehicle and a resuscitation rapid response unit.

Two were taken to hospital in Aberdeen by ambulance while a third was airlifted for treatment.

The A96 was closed overnight between Keith and Huntly for nearly 10 hours while investigations were done following the fatal collision.

Did you see the vehicles?

Police are continuing investigations to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Officials have appealed for witnesses who saw either the Ford Fiesta or Ford Transit at the time to come forward.

Police have described the lime green Fiesta involved in the collision as “distinctive”.

Sergeant Craig McNeil, from the road policing unit in Aberdeen, said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for people with any information, dash-cam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote incident number 3280 from July 26.