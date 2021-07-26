Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Not the work of a master criminal’: Lout raided baby boutique in full view of CCTV

By Danny McKay
July 26, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
John McCormick tried to hide under his jumper.

A valium-fuelled lout smashed his way into a high street baby shop in full view of CCTV cameras – a crime his own lawyer dubbed “not the work of a master criminal”.

John McCormick threw a brick through a front window of Daisy’s Baby Boutique on Peterhead’s Queen Street in the early hours of the morning and stole £500 worth of infants’ clothes from within.

The 30-year-old also swiped just £15 from the till but caused £1,000 of damage during the amateurish break-in, which was captured on several CCTV cameras in the town centre.

John McCormick leaving court.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a member of the public called the police at 7am on April 16 after spotted damage to a small front window at the shop.

McCormick caught on CCTV lobbing brick

She said: “Police attended and saw a brick inside the smashed window surrounded by shards of glass.

“The front door frame was also damaged.

“A number of shop window displays were disturbed.

“Baby clothes and accessories valued at £507.90 were missing, and £15 in cash from the till was also missing.”

The court heard CCTV showed McCormick throwing the brick through the window and entering the shop at 2.44am.

He was also seen leaving carrying a “large, white package”.

Police arrested him at his home at 9.30am.

Ms MacVicar said the clothing and cash were not recovered and the window and door cost £500 each to replace.

McCormick, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a charge of theft by housebreaking.

Prison the ‘most likely outcome’

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said police had come across his client in an “intoxicated state through drugs” earlier in the morning prior to his arrest.

He added McCormick used “mainly valium” and had “no recollections of events”, although he accepted his involvement.

Mr Burkinshaw said the offence was committed on the main street in Peterhead, in an area fully covered by CCTV cameras, adding: “It was not the work of a master criminal.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin described McCormick’s offending as an “entrenched pattern of behaviour” and warned him a prison sentence would be the “most likely outcome”.

However, she deferred sentence for reports.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.